MPPSC Prelims 2021 Postponed: State Service Preliminary Exam To Be Held On July 25

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified that the MPPSC Prelims 2021 has been postponed. The examination will now be held on July 25, 2021. All the candidates who had registered themselves for the examination were eagerly waiting to get an official update about the MPPSC Prelims exam date. Earlier there had been rumours about the postponement of the exam. The commission has now put an end to all the speculations and released an official notification about the MPPSC Prelims postponed news. Candidates can now go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mppsc.nic.in and check the official notification regarding the postponement of the MPPSC Prelims.

MPPSC Prelims postponed

Earlier the MPPSC Prelims exam date was June 20, 2021. It has now been rescheduled to July 25, 2021. The decision about the postponement of the examination was taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India and the state. An official statement was also released in a tweet in Hindi. The tweet read as, “कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमण, अभ्यर्थियों के स्वास्थ्य एवं सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए, राज्य सेवा प्रारंभिक परीक्षा-2020 की तिथि 20 जून 2021 को परिवर्तित कर नवीन तिथि 25 जुलाई 2021 निर्धारित की गयी है।“ (Keeping in view the situation of corona pandemic, health and safety of the candidates, the date of State Service Preliminary Examination-2020 has been changed from 20th June 2021 to 25th July 2021.) Here is a look at the official notice and the tweet by Jansampark MP.

Last month Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission had denied the rumours that the exam is being postponed. MPPSC had released an official notification to clarify the false advertisement being circulated on social media. It talked about the postponement of MPPSC Prelims. The commission had advised everyone to look at the official website for any news or update regarding the exam. Apart from the MPPSC Prelims 2021, the commission has also postponed the Engineering Service Exam and Dental Surgeon Exam which was scheduled to be held in June. The new dates will be notified soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission at mppsc.nic.in for all the latest updates and news related to the MPPSC exams.

Image: Shutterstock