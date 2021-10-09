Last Updated:

MPPSC Prelims Result 2020 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

MPPSC Prelims Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission announced the MPPSC Prelims 2020 result on Oct 9. Here's direct link to download.

MPPSC Prelims Result 2020

MPPSC Prelims Result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) announced the MPPSC Prelims 2020 result today, October 9, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website-mppsc.nic.in. The MPPSC Prelims Result 2020 is for the Preliminary exam that was held on July 25, 2021, for the State Service and State Forest Service.

This year, as many as 3,44,491 candidates participated in the written Prelims exam that was conducted under strict COVID measures. Candidates who secure passing marks in this prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the main examination. The MPPSC Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted in November this year. Candidates must take note that the recruitment procedure comprises three stages of selection, including Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round.

MPSSC result: Direct links:

 

Madhya Pradesh PSC result: Here's how to download MPPSC result

  • STEP 1:  To download the MPPSC Prelims Result 2020 go to the official website mppsc.nic.in
  • STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020-Score Card & OMR Sheet Download Link."
  • STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - MPPSC Prelims 2020 Result and Score Card.
  • STEP 4: Now, enter credentials such as roll number and date of birth and click on "Login."
  • STEP 5: Your Prelims result and scorecard will be displayed on your screen after logging in.
  • STEP 6: Download and print a copy for future use.

 

Madhya Pradesh PSC result: More details

Like every year, the MPPSC Prelims 2020 result has been prepared on the basis of the Final Answer Key of the exam that was released in August this year. After incorporating the objections raised by students in the preliminary answer key, this answer key was prepared. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

MPPSC Mains Exam pattern

  • Paper.

 
  • Subject
  • Duration
  • Full Marks
  • Medium
  • Paper 1
  • General studies 1
  • 3 Hours
  • 300
  • Hindi & English
  • Paper 2
  • General studies 2
  • 3 Hours
  • 300
  • Hindi & English
  • Paper 3
  • General studies 3
  • 3 Hours
  • 300
  • Hindi & English
  • Paper 4
  •  General studies 4
  • 3 Hours
  • 200
  • Hindi & English
  • Paper 5
  • General Hindi
  • 3 Hours
  • 200
  • Hindi
  • Paper 6
  • Essay Writing
  • 2 Hours
  • 100
  • Hindi & English

 
  • Sub Total

 
  • 1400

 

 
  • Interview round

 
  • 175

 

 
  • Total

 
  • 1575

 

