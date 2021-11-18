MPPSC Provisional Answer Key For Engineering Service Exam Released; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the MPPSC Answer Key 2020 on Wednesday, November 18, 2021. The answer key which has been released by the commission is for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020. The commission has released the Answer Key for General Studies and Civil Engineering, General Studies and Mechanical Engineering, General Studies and Electrical Engineering, and others.
Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Result will be released post the release of the final answer key. MPPSC Engineering service answer key can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the MPPSC provisional answer key.
As per the official notification, in case any candidate wants to raise an objection, he/she will have to submit documents for the same. Candidates will have to raise objections and submit the objections within 7 days of the release of the provisional answer key. Any objection raised post-deadline will not be entertained by the Commission.