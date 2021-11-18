Last Updated:

MPPSC Provisional Answer Key For Engineering Service Exam Released; Here's How To Check

MPPSC on November 17 has released the provisional answer key for the Engineering service exam. The steps to download answer key can be checked in this article.

Ruchika Kumari
MPPSC

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the MPPSC Answer Key 2020 on Wednesday, November 18, 2021. The answer key which has been released by the commission is for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020. The commission has released the Answer Key for General Studies and Civil Engineering, General Studies and Mechanical Engineering, General Studies and Electrical Engineering, and others.

Since the answer key is provisional in nature, candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. Result will be released post the release of the final answer key. MPPSC Engineering service answer key can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the MPPSC provisional answer key.

MPPSC Engineering service exam: Important Dates

  • The online application process for the same started on January 15, 2021
  • The exam was conducted by MPPSC on November 14, 2021, between 12 noon and 3 pm
  • MPPSC Answer key 2020 has been released on November 17, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections is November 24, 2021
  • Result release date has not been announced yet

MPPSC Answer Key 2020: Here's how to download

  • Candidates should visit the official website- mppsc.nic.in.
  • On the official website, candidates should click on the link which reads, "Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2020."
  • A new PDF would open up which will consist of the detailed Answer Key for Set A, B, C, and D.
  • Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

Here is the direct link to check MPPSC Engineering service answer key

As per the official notification, in case any candidate wants to raise an objection, he/she will have to submit documents for the same. Candidates will have to raise objections and submit the objections within 7 days of the release of the provisional answer key. Any objection raised post-deadline will not be entertained by the Commission. 

