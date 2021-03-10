Last Updated:

MPPSC State Services Main Exam Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

MPPSC state services main exam admit card 2021 has been released. Here's the direct link, steps to download, and exam pattern here. Check full details here.

MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission  has released admit card for the MPPSC State Service Mains examination 2019. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the MPPSC exam. Candidates can download their admit card for the exam from the official website of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.

MPPSC Main Exam 

The MPPSC main examination will be conducted from March 21 to March 26, 2021. The examination will comprise of six papers namely, General Studies-1, General Studies- 2, General Studies- 3, General Studies- 4, General Hindi, and Hindi Essay. The duration of the exam will be for three hours for the General Studies paper and two hours for General Hindi and Essay paper. 

How to download MPPSC Main Admit Card 2019

  • Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in.
  • Click on MPPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2019 link flashing on the home page.
  • Key in your application number and date of birth and log in
  • Your MPSSC admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take its printout.
  • Direct link to download MPPSC Main Admit Card

MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam was held on January 12, 2020, and its result was announced on December 21, 2020. A total of 10767 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Exam. The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 571 vacancies for different posts in various departments of the MP government. The online application process began on November 20, 2019, and closed on December 12, 2019. 
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

