MPPSC State Services Main Exam Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released admit card for the MPPSC State Service Mains examination 2019. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the MPPSC exam. Candidates can download their admit card for the exam from the official website of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.
The MPPSC main examination will be conducted from March 21 to March 26, 2021. The examination will comprise of six papers namely, General Studies-1, General Studies- 2, General Studies- 3, General Studies- 4, General Hindi, and Hindi Essay. The duration of the exam will be for three hours for the General Studies paper and two hours for General Hindi and Essay paper.
MPPSC State Service Prelims Exam was held on January 12, 2020, and its result was announced on December 21, 2020. A total of 10767 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main Exam. The MPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 571 vacancies for different posts in various departments of the MP government. The online application process began on November 20, 2019, and closed on December 12, 2019.
