MPSC Admit Card 2020 For State Service Main Exam Released; Here's Direct Link

MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Exam. The admit card has been released for the examination that will be conducted on December 4, 2021. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - mpsc.gov.in. The recruitment would be conducted for a total of 200 posts in the department.

The examination would be conducted under strict COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks, and other guidelines. This time, the examination will be conducted on three consecutive days. i.e., December 4, 5, and 6, 2021. As per the official notice, carrying the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all students, and they also need to carry an original identity proof such as an Aadhar card, voter ID card, or any other identity proof. If candidates face any kind of problem, they can reach the MPSC helpline at 7303821822 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MPSC Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download the MPSC mains admit card

Step 1: First, visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on the Online Facilities tab and click on Admission Certificate.

Step 3: Automatically a new window will open up.

Step 4: Candidates should now click on the advertisement number and sign in using their mobile number, Aadhar card, or email address.

Step 5: Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

Step 6: Alternatively, use the direct link given here to download - MPSC Main Admit Card 2021

