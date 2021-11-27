Last Updated:

MPSC Admit Card 2020 For State Service Main Exam Released; Here's Direct Link

MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Exam. Here's direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
MPSC

Image: PTI


MPSC Mains Admit Card 2021: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Main Exam. The admit card has been released for the examination that will be conducted on December 4, 2021. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website - mpsc.gov.in. The recruitment would be conducted for a total of 200 posts in the department.

The examination would be conducted under strict COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing, wearing masks, and other guidelines. This time, the examination will be conducted on three consecutive days. i.e., December 4, 5, and 6, 2021. As per the official notice, carrying the admit card to the examination center is mandatory for all students, and they also need to carry an original identity proof such as an Aadhar card, voter ID card, or any other identity proof. If candidates face any kind of problem, they can reach the MPSC helpline at 7303821822 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

MPSC Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download the MPSC mains admit card

  • Step 1: First, visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: Now click on the Online Facilities tab and click on Admission Certificate. 
  • Step 3: Automatically a new window will open up.
  • Step 4: Candidates should now click on the advertisement number and sign in using their mobile number, Aadhar card, or email address.
  • Step 5: Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future reference. 
  • Step 6: Alternatively, use the direct link given here to download - MPSC Main Admit Card 2021

Image: PTI

READ | CAT exam 2021: IIM Ahmedabad releases important instructions for exam on Nov 28
READ | SSC JE Paper 2 exam 2019 result declared at ssc.nic.in, check direct links here
READ | CBSE Board Exams: Delhi govt calls back teachers from COVID duty for exam invigilation
READ | JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Entrance exam syllabus revised, check highlights here
READ | IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2021 for prelims exam released; Check how to download
Tags: MPSC, MPSC admit Card, Admit card
First Published:
COMMENT