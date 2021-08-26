MPSC Admit Card 2021 Is Out Now, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Online

Quick links:
MPSC Subordinate Services prelims admit card: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission also known as MPSC has released MPSC Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the Combined Subordinate Service Prelims exam. The hall ticket released is for the prelims examination for Non-Gazetted and Group-B posts. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and will be taking the exam can download their MPSC prelims admit card from the official website of MPSC which is mpsconline.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their admit cards. The direct link to download the same has also been included.
MPSC Combined Subordinate Service Prelims exam is being conducted this year with the aim of recruiting candidates for a total of 806 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer, and 89 for State Tax Inspector. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the centre. Candidates will also have to carry one ID proof along with their hall ticket, Failing to do so, they may not be allowed to enter exam centre.
The MPSC hall ticket 2021 will have details like exam time, duration, venue, etc. To be noted that earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021, however, it got postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic in the state as well as the country. Candidates who manage to clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The prelims question paper will have 100 questions of 1 mark each. The medium of the exam is Marathi and English. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information related to exam.