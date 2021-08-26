MPSC Admit Card 2021 Is Out Now, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Online

MPSC Subordinate Services prelims admit card: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission also known as MPSC has released MPSC Admit Card 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the Combined Subordinate Service Prelims exam. The hall ticket released is for the prelims examination for Non-Gazetted and Group-B posts. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and will be taking the exam can download their MPSC prelims admit card from the official website of MPSC which is mpsconline.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their admit cards. The direct link to download the same has also been included.

MPSC Exam: Details

MPSC Combined Subordinate Service Prelims exam is being conducted this year with the aim of recruiting candidates for a total of 806 vacancies. Out of these vacancies, 650 are for Police Sub Inspector, 67 for Assistant Section Officer, and 89 for State Tax Inspector. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the centre. Candidates will also have to carry one ID proof along with their hall ticket, Failing to do so, they may not be allowed to enter exam centre.

Maharashtra PSC prelims admit card: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission, mpsconline.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the ‘Download Admission Certificate’ option

OR Here is the direct link to download MPSC Admit Card 2021

Post clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to enter credentials like mobile number or email ID, application ID or Aadhar number and then click on login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to cross-check the same and download MPSC Admit Card 2021 for the Subordinate Service prelims exam.

Candidates are also advised to take printout so that they can carry a hard copy of the hall ticket along with ID proof to exam centre

The MPSC hall ticket 2021 will have details like exam time, duration, venue, etc. To be noted that earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021, however, it got postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic in the state as well as the country. Candidates who manage to clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. The prelims question paper will have 100 questions of 1 mark each. The medium of the exam is Marathi and English. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information related to exam.