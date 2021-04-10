MPSC Combined Exam Date For 2021: Has The Exam Been Postponed? Know Details

The MPSC combined exam date for the Maharashtra subordinate services non-gazetted group B preliminary combined examination has been postponed. The new date for the exam to be conducted on has not been decided upon and stated yet. The exam was supposed to have been conducted on April 11th, 2021 previously.

Has MPSC combined exam been postponed?

Yes. As mentioned above, the MPSC exam has been postponed until further notice.

Why is MPSC combined exam postponed?

The MPSC entrance exam for the year 2021 has been postponed in light of the steep increase in the number of COVID positive cases. There were a number of candidates who had led an online campaign and had requested the state government to postpone the exam from the past week. A report in India.com suggests that several candidates had tested positive for COVID 19 and there was a constant demand among candidates to postpone the examination.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackery had also raised concerns about the situation. He had held a meeting with the officials of the MPSC body and the education department officials to take a review of the situation. After the meeting was conducted, it was announced that the exam will be postponed. Maharashtra has become the worst affected state in India in the second wave of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the state had recorded a total of 56,286 new cases, which took the total number of cases to 32,29,547. The deaths reported due to COVID were 376 and the toll rose to 57,028, as reported by the state health bulletin. This has been the highest number of COVID related deaths recorded this year.

The cases in Maharashtra have been rising since the second week of February. Lockdown and curfews have been imposed in several districts in Maharashtra to prevent the COVID 19 virus surge. Local authorities have ordered shut down of educational institutions and many offices have given work from home.

After the MPSC news about the postponement of the exam came, as reported in India.com, the Additional commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ramnath Pokale issued a statement saying, “As MPSC Exam has been postponed all unit commanders should maintain alertness, keep patrolling, adequate bandobast at sensitive places. A good communication with students should be maintained and it should be ensured that no untoward incident happens. It should be ensured that COVID restrictions/ guidelines of government are not violated”.

