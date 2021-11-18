MPSC DEO Recruitment Exam Notified In 2015 Cancelled; Check Full Details Here

MPSC DEO Recruitment Exam: In a major setback for candidates who had applied for a data entry operator job at the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), the board has cancelled the recruitment of data entry operators. Candidates were invited by the MPSC in October 2015 to fill vacancies in data entry operator posts through advertisement No. 138/2015.

Citing administrative reasons, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission has cancelled the recruitment process.

MPSC DEO recruitment exam | Official Notice

Taking to Twitter, the commission informed the application about the cancellation of the recruitment. The tweet, originally in the Marathi language, reads: "Advertisement (Advertisement No. 138/2015) published on October 31st, 2015 for the recruitment of Data Entry Operator, Group-C category, on the establishment of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission is being cancelled due to administrative reasons". However, the commission has not informed the candidates who applied for the MPSC Data Entry Operator job of any alternative options or provided any additional information.

महाराष्ट्र लोकसेवा आयोगाच्या आस्थापनेवरील डेटा एन्ट्री ऑपरेटर, गट-क संवर्गातील पद भरतीकरीता दिनांक 31 ऑक्टोबर 2015 रोजी प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आलेली जाहिरात (जाहिरात क्रमांक 138/2015) प्रशासकीय कारणास्तव रद्द करण्यात येत आहे. pic.twitter.com/FK91Gow7Wl — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, the exam conducting body will hold the MPSC Subordinate Services Main Exam on January 22, 2022. The examination will be conducted on January 29, 2021, for the selection of candidates for the post of Police Sub Inspector. The examination will be conducted on January 29, 2021. Whereas, the examinations for assistant section officer and state tax inspectors will be conducted on February 4 and February 12, respectively.

Image: Unsplash