MPSC Exam Postponed: New Exam Date Expected To Be Announced On March 12

Due to the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government announced that they would be postponing the MPSC preliminary exam again. MPSC refers to Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the Commission organises a recruitment drive every year to recruit candidates for various positions. The news comes just three days before the slated exam date on March 14. The news of postponement caused a mass protest by MPSC aspirants in Pune as of March 11th. Recently an official statement mentioned that the new exam date is expected to be announced by the Chief Minister on March 12.

Reacting to the news, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, called the State government to review its decision as the delay had led to protests across the State. He remarked that millions of students preparing for the MPSC exam are outraged by the decision to postpone the exam just three days before the exam date. Read on to know more details about the MPSC 2021 exam.

MPSC exam date updates

The MPSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group A, B and C posts, among others, in the State administration. The State relief and rehabilitation department issued a circular in this regard and said it was reviewing the situation in various parts of the State. MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) aspirants held a protest in Pune after receiving the news of exam postponement on Thursday, March 11.

Maharashtra: MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) aspirants hold protest in Pune after the exam was postponed, in view of rising COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/I4poChA8tb — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

The MPSC 2021 recruitment drive aims to fill 200 vacancies in various departments. Reportedly, around 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the posts. The MPSC notification was released on December 23, 2019. The last date to apply was January 13, 2020. Initially, the MPSC prelims exams were scheduled to be held in April 2020. However, the exam was postponed due to Coronavirus-related lockdown. The exam was rescheduled for September 2020 which was again postponed to October 11. Now, the exam scheduled for March 14 was also postponed. Candidates can however download their admit card online and read the important instructions given on the hall ticket. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website at mpsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link for MPSC 2021 admit card download. Click here.