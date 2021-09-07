MPSC Group B Answer Key Released; Check Steps To Download & Raise Objection Before Sept 14

Quick links:
MPSC Group B Answer Key: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Group B Answer Key 2021. The answer key that has been released on Tuesday is for the combined preliminary exam. Registered candidates who appeared in Maharashtra Subordinate Services written exam can now download the answer keys. It has been uploaded on the official website which is mpsc.gov.in. This year, the examination was held on September 4, 2021.
The last date to raise objection is September 14, 2021. To be noted that objections raised after the deadline will not be considered under any circumstances. MPSC Group B Answer Key 2021 can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.
The address to send the objection form is ‘51/2, 7 and 8th Floor, Cooperage Telephone Exchange Building, Maharshi Karve Marg, Cooperage, Mumbai - 400021.’ In case of any discrepancies or difficulty, candidates must reach out to the helpline numbers 1800-1234-275 and 7303821822 from 9 am to 8 pm.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains and interview round. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website shared above for more updates. As mentioned above, candidates should raise objection before the deadline ends.