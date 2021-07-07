MPSC Recruitment: State Government To Complete Recruitment Of Over 15,100 Posts By July 31

MPSC Recruitment: Maharashtra government on July 6 announced that it will complete Maharashtra Public Service Commission recruitment of more than 15,000 posts by July 31. To be noted that all these posts were lying vacant since 2018 and will now be filled by MPSC. Deputy CM said that over 15,000 MPSC-related vacancies will be filled at the earliest.

Deputy CM's announcement

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar spoke at the state council. He said that the state was committed to this task. “The finance ministry has already given nod for filling up the posts. We will complete the recruitment process by July 31,” said Ajit Pawar. He further said of the 15,511 vacancies, 4417 are in Group A, 8031 falls in Group B, and the rest 3063 falls in Group C. He also announced that the government was toying the idea to conduct the functioning of the MPSC on the lines of the Central’s United Public Services Commission (UPSC) who announces their schedule a year back and all exams, recruitment, as well as the posting dates, are given.

"As per the instructions, we held a meeting of officials and chalked out a concrete plan to announce the results. We have given instructions to fill the vacant posts in various departments, and have also approved filling of vacancies in various categories of the MPSC since 2018. A total of 15,511 posts related to the MPSC will be filled at the earliest," said Pawar.

MPSC Panel

Speaking about the appointment of members of the MPSC panel, Pawar said the state government has given in-principle approval to increase the number of panel members to 11 or 13 from the current six. To be noted that there are already two members on the panel. The appointment of two more panel members is to be completed by July 31. "The process of increasing the number of members on the panel to 11 or 13 has also begun," Deputy Chief Minister said.

This decision comes in the backdrop of the death by suicide of Swapnil Lonkar. He was preparing for the state civil services exams. He declared delay in appointment as the reason of his death in a letter. "The incident of Swapnil Lonkar's suicide is unfortunate. It should not have happened with anyone," said the Deputy Chief Minister.