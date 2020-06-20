MPSC Result 2020 Released By Mahasrahtra State; Prasad Chaugale From Satara Becomes Topper

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has come out with the results of its state services main exam for the year 2019. One can check the results on the official website of the exam: www.mpsc.gov.in. The names of all the candidates along with their results are posted in a PDF on the site.

MPSC result list

The PDF shared by the MPSC also has a list of the category-wise cutoff marks. This exam is conducted for various government positions. These include:

Deputy Collector: Group A Deputy Superintendent of Police/ Assistant Commissioner of Police Assistant Commissioner of State Tax Deputy Chief Executive Officer/ Block Development Officer Group-A Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance and Account Services Deputy Director of Industries Tahsildar- Group-A Deputy Education Officer- Maharashtra Education Service, Group-B Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Group-B Section Officer, Group-B (SEOB) Assistant Block Development Officer, Group-B Deputy Superintendent of Land Records, Group-B (DSLB) Deputy Superintendent of State Excise, Group-B Assistant Commissioner of State Excise, GROUP-B Industries Officer (Technical), Group-B Asstt. Project Officer/Stat. Officer/ Admin. Officer/ Research Officer/ House Master / Registrar, Group-B Naib Tahasildar, Group-B (NTHB)

MPSC Mains results of 2020: How to check

One has to first visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in Click on the result link: '07-2019-State Services (Main) Examination 2019- Final Result (Desk 14-A)' A PDF file will open which has all the names along with the roll number Find your roll number in the merit list The cutoff marks for each exam has been mentioned in the result PDF.

MPSC toppers list:

The MPSC exams have brought forward some amazing and intelligent students that ranked first. These exams are considered to be some of the toughest ones in India as they require the right blend of knowledge and personality. Here are the shining toppers:

Prasad Basveshwar Chaugule from Satara has achieved 1st position in the merit and has become the MPSC topper 2019-2020.

Ravindra Shelke from Osmanabad is the topper from backward classes in the district.

Parwani Patil has topped the Women category, hailing from Amravati district.

About Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a Constitutional Body. It was established under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. MPSC provides with the smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Maharashtra by providing suitable candidates for various Government posts. It also provides with advise them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules, advise on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions etc.

