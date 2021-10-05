MPSC State Service Exam 2021: Registration Begins; Here's Direct Link To Apply

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the notification for the MPSC State Service Exam 2021. The State Selection Commission is conducting the examination to fill 200 positions in various departments on January 2, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by registering on the application portal that is available on the official website of the MPSC, mpsc.gov.in. The registration procedure that started today would last till October 25, 2021.

Candidates who want to apply must possess a graduation degree in a relevant field along with a minimum of 60% marks. Before applying for the MPSC state service exam 2021 check eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and selection process available on the MPSC State Service Exam 2021 Notification. Candidates can also use the direct link to register for - Maharashtra MPSC Sate Service Exam.

MPSC state service exam 2021: Vacancy details

Posts Vacancies Deputy District Magistrate Group A-12 Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police Group A-16 Assistant State Tax Commissioner 16 Posts Block Development Officer or equivalent posts 15 Posts Assistant Director, Maharashtra Finance & Accounting Services Group A-15 Industry Deputy Director Technical Group A-4

Maharashtra MPSC: MPSC registration | Here's how to apply

STEP 1: To apply for the MPSC state service exam in 2021, visit the online application portal of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, mpsconline.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, select the option ‘User Registration’ and complete the initial registration process.

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here-MPSC State Service Exam 2021.

STEP 4: To log in, enter your registered credentials.

STEP 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

STEP 6: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

STEP 7: Now, click on the "Submit" button and take a print of the submitted application form for reference.

Image: PTI