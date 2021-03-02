MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the MPSC state services prelims exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment competitive exams can download their admit card from the official website- mpsc.gov.in. The MPSC will conduct the preliminary exam on March 14.

Candidates can check the steps to download the MPSC admit card, given below. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link that has been provided here for the convenience of candidates. Read on to know more.

How to download MPSC prelims admit card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra PSC -mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Key in your login credentials.

Step 5: Your MPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take its printout.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies in various departments. Reportedly, around 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the posts. The MPSC notification was released on December 23, 2019. The last date to apply was January 13, 2020. Initially, the MPSC prelims exams were scheduled to be held in April 2020. However, the exam was postponed due to Coronavirus-related lockdown. The exam was rescheduled for September 2020 which was again postponed to October 11. Now the exam is scheduled to be held on March 14. Candidates must download their admit card online and read the important instructions given on the hall ticket.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)