MPSOS Result 2020: MPSOS 12th Result declared At Mpsos.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has recently released the MPSOS result for class 12th students. Candidates can check their Ruk Jana Nahi Result on the official website of MPSOS result at mpsos.nic.in. We have mentioned further details about the MPSOS 12th result for 2020 that you must check out right away. Read on:

MPSOS or Ruk Jana Nahi Result for class 12th out

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board has recently released the class 10th and 12th MPSOS results online. Students can visit the official website of MPSOS results to check their Ruk Jana Nahi Result and marks at mpsos.nic.in. Here are the detailed steps that candidates need to follow to download their MPSOS 12th result from the site. Check out the steps for downloading Ruk Jana Nahi Result below:

Steps to download MPSOS 12th result

Check out steps to download MPSOS result for class 10th from the official website at mpsos.nic.in below:

Students need to visit the official website for MPSOS result at mpsos.nic.in.

On the homepage, the candidates need to click on the link for MPSOS 12th result.

On the display screen, Ruk Jana Nahi result 2020 link will appear, which will lead them to a new window.

They will have to enter their roll number and select exam for MPSOS 12th result.

The MPSOS result for class 12th will appear on the display screen.

Students can download the MPSOS result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Here is everything to know about MPSOS 12th result

The Madhya Pradesh government launched Ruk Jana Nahi scheme, providing another opportunity for class 10th and 12th students to clear their exams. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the officials had to postpone the exams from June to August. Therefore, class 12th exams took place from August 17, 2020, to August 31, 2020. In less than a month of the conduct of exams, the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board released the MPSOS result or Ruk Jana Nahi Result for students on their official website at mpsos.nic.in.

