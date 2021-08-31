MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma Result Released; Here's How To Download

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
MSBTE summer diploma result: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the summer diploma result. The scorecards of registered candidates who took the exam are available on the official website. The official website of the Board is msbte.org.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the scorecards below. The direct link to check results have also been mentioned here.
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board that regulates Diploma Level Technical education in the state. The MSBTE Summer Diploma 2021 exams started earlier this year on July 13, 2021. These exams were online and MCQ-based and the students were able to appear in the exams from their locations. It must be noted that these MCQ-based online exams were proctored by designated online invigilators for ensuring adherence to fairness by the examinees.