MSBTE Summer 2021 Diploma Result Released; Here's How To Download

MSBTE summer diploma result: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the summer diploma result. The scorecards of registered candidates who took the exam are available on the official website. The official website of the Board is msbte.org.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the scorecards below. The direct link to check results have also been mentioned here.

MSBTE summer diploma result download: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website, msbte.org.in

On the homepage, click on the MSBTE summer diploma result link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the seat number or the enrolment number

Post submitting the details, candidates should click on submit button

Post doing this, the MSBTE final year/semester summer exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download and take its print out.

To be noted that the results have been released for the even semester exams which were held from July 30 to August 3.

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board that regulates Diploma Level Technical education in the state. The MSBTE Summer Diploma 2021 exams started earlier this year on July 13, 2021. These exams were online and MCQ-based and the students were able to appear in the exams from their locations. It must be noted that these MCQ-based online exams were proctored by designated online invigilators for ensuring adherence to fairness by the examinees.