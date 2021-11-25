MSCE Pune Interim Scholarship Result Released, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Maharashtra State Council of Examination has released the MSCE Pune Scholarship Result 2021 in the second half of Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The interim result has been released for Pre Upper Primary Class 5 and Pre Secondary Class 8 examinations. All the students who got themselves registered and appeared for this scholarship exam can check results on MSCE official websites. The list of websites on which the result has been uploaded is attached below.
Candidates took the exam on August 12, 2021 and over 6.32 lakh students from 47,612 schools had appeared for the examination. Out of the total registered candidates, over 3.80 lakh candidates applied for class 5, and over 2.4 lakh s244143 students had applied for class 8. The direct link to check MSCE Pune Scholarship Result 2021 will be shared below once released on the official website.
Students have been provided with the option of raising objections. It can be done between November 24 and December 5, 2021. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 50 needs for verification of marks. Applications submitted by any method other than online or after the deadline will not be accepted. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website to get more updates on MSCE Pune Scholarship Result 2021.