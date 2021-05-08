MUHS Final Year Post Graduate Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19; See Notification Here

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has postponed the MUHS Final Year Exams for all post-graduate courses. The MUHS MD MS exams that were scheduled to begin in June how now been postponed indefinitely, with no future date given. Read on to know more about why the MD and MS post-graduate exams of MUHS have been postponed.

MD MS Exams Postponed by MUHS

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has decided to postpone the MUHS Final Year Exams for all post-graduate/ masters courses. The two courses included in this category are the MD and MS courses. The MUHS took the decision to postpone the final year exams as a result of increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country. Every day, around 3 lakh cases of COVID-19 are detected all across the country and more than 4000 deaths are being recorded over the past few days. In these severe conditions, the MUHS took the decision to delay these exams.

As of now, the MUHS MD MS exams have been postponed indefinitely. No future date for the exams has been given yet. However, it can be expected that the MUHS will be given an update on the situation soon, keeping in mind the conditions of COVID-19 in the state. Candidates can take a look at the official update on the MUHS. Here is the direct link for the MUHS: Notification. The order for the postponement of the exam was given by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research. The central government has also sent out a notice asking states to utilize the final year students and resident doctors for work in COVID wards and hospitals.

The MUHS post-graduate exams for MD and MS courses were scheduled to begin on June 24. Moreover, Maharashtra University has also postponed UG exams due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The UG exams were scheduled to begin on April 19 and would have lasted till June. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the MUHS website for any updates about the post-graduate examinations. Here is the link for the official MUHS website - https://www.muhs.ac.in/. Stay tuned for more updates on MUHS and other university exams.

