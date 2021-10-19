Mumbai Colleges To Reopen From Tomorrow, Check BMC Guidelines, SOP Here

Mumbai Colleges reopening date: As the COVID cases are declining in Maharashtra, Mumbai University has decided to resume colleges. Recently, Mumbai College reopening date has been announced and the colleges are scheduled to be opened on October 20, 2021. The Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for college reopening has been announced too.

Mumbai University released a notification that reads that only those colleges will be allowed to function where the local authorities have not imposed any COVID-related restrictions. As many as 837 colleges are affiliated with Mumbai University and as per the notification, all colleges are allowed to resume. The only condition is that colleges are allowed to function with only 50% of the total strength. At first, Post Graduate students will join the college.

Maharashtra colleges reopening: SOP Highlights

Only those colleges that have not imposed any COVID-related restrictions are allowed to reopen their campuses

The campus crowding will have to be avoided during entrance into college. Therefore, students and college authorities have been advised to follow a staggered entry system

The main gate entrance of the campus must have a sanitiser dispenser and also thermal screening provisions

To be noted that only those students, teachers and staff members who do not have any COVID-related symptoms will be allowed to join college

SOP at the workplace

All the students, teachers, and other working staff members are asked to submit their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to the principal's office in advance

Any unvaccinated individual should be strongly recommended for COVID vaccination (both doses).

Students and teachers must follow social distancing and maximum interaction should be done through video conferencing.

A large physical gathering will not be allowed and all the shops/cafes and canteen near the campus area must remain closed.

Hybrid learning methods should be followed, including online and offline modes of teaching.

Sports activity will be allowed only where physical distancing is feasible

SOP by BMC on COVID-19 systems/positive cases