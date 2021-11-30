Mumbai Schools Reopening Postponed Till Dec 15 Amid 'Omicron Threat'

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and the looming danger of the newly detected Omicron variant of COVID, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced that schools in Mumbai for students in Classes 1 to 7 scheduled to reopen on December 1 will now resume on December 15, 2021. According to orders issued by the Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, the schools were scheduled to run in shifts of three to four hours, and students were asked to come in groups following COVID-related safety measures.

Mumbai schools reopening date extended till December 15, 2021

This came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday claimed that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus poses a "very high" global risk and could have "severe consequences" in places where COVID cases are on the surge. Considering the same the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, "Schools for Classes 1-7 will now reopen on December 15, instead of December 1, in view of the emergence of the # Omicron variant of COVID19 in the world," reported news agency ANI. Notably, the decision on the resumption of schools in Maharashtra was taken after considering a survey report which stated that more than 70 per cent of parents want schools to be reopened.

The school authorities were directed to ensure that a maximum of 15 to 20 students was allowed to sit in a single classroom. Schools for Classes 1–4 in rural areas and Classes 1–7 in urban areas were scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, December 1. Although Maharashtra schools reopening has been delayed, students and teachers are asked to stay in touch and continue their studies as before.

