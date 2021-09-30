Mumbai Schools Reopening Update: Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From Oct 4

Mumbai Schools reopening update: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued orders which states that the Mumbai schools will be reopening from October 4, 2021. Students studying in classes 8 to 12 will be called to schools for offline classes. The schools are scheduled to reopen in a phased manner and proper COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. To be noted that the Mumbai Schools are closed for offline classes since March 2020 which marks the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The reopening is being done in a phased manner just to make sure that everyone is safe and also to analyze the outcome of this decision. The Ministry of Education says that the physical classes will not resume for standard 1st to 7th in urban areas and standard 1st to 4th in rural areas.

Mumbai School classes 8 to 12 reopening: Official announcement

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes, we will make a decision in November. All COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said.

Maharashtra to resume physical classes in rural, urban areas

Last week Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had informed the government's decision to resume physical classes in all the schools in rural areas for standards 5th to 12th. The Department of Education has said that it is not compulsory for students to attend physical classes. The department after conducting a survey reported that more than 70% of the parents favoured reopening of school, the Education Minister informed. The Maharashtra Education Minister added that every school in the state will have to conduct a parent-teacher meet where on one hand the parents will be informed about the precautions to be taken and on the other hand as well as the prompt steps to be taken by the school administration.

Education Minister Gaikwad said, "The decision to resume physical classes was taken after consulting with health officials as well as the state government's COVID task force"

BMC guidelines to be followed