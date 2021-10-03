Mumbai Schools To Reopen For Classes 8 To 12 From Oct 4; Check Govt Guidelines & More

Since the nation is recording a steep decline in COVID cases, many states across the country have come forward to reopen schools and colleges. Similarly, the Maharashtra government also announced the resumption of schools for classes 8 to 12 from tomorrow, October 4. For the safety of the students, the state government has issued COVID-19 protocols, including strict usage of masks, social distancing, and regular hand washing. These protocols are believed to be a protective shield for students who will be present after a long time in the physical classroom.

While speaking to ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal said, "We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes we will make a decision in November. "All COVID-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented". Chahal also said that the authorities are also looking forward to soon resuming the rest of the classes from next month.

A day ago, the Education Minister of Maharashtra held a meeting with administration officials to discuss the preparedness of the schools across the state. Officials of the education department discussed the possible hurdles that schools may face post-resumption. Notably, this is after a long time the schools in Maharashtra are going to reopen.

The education department of the state has issued numerous guidelines regarding the resumption of the schools, which instructs the students and teachers to follow a few important rules while inside the school premises. This time, the schools are asked to function at staggered hours and school authorities have been directed to mandatorily set up health clinics in the case of an emergency. According to state government guidelines, schools will have to do regular sanitization of classrooms and school grounds and the students will have to maintain a staggered entry system. As per the COVID protocols, the teachers are directed to give homework and assignments online. Schools authorities have been asked to provide safe transport plans for students.

Schools in other states are also reopening in a phased manner. Recently, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also announced the reopening of Delhi schools after the festive season. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has also announced the resumption of school after more than a year. Whereas, schools and colleges in West Bengal are also expected to resume from November after the end of the festive season. Many state-level competitive exams are also scheduled to be held in November and December.

