Mumbai University 2nd Merit List To Be Released Today At 7 Pm, Where & How To Check

Mumbai University is all set to release the second merit list for MU UG admissions 2021 today, August 25. Students who have applied for admissions in undergraduate courses of Mumbai University will be able to check the MU UG 2nd merit list 2021 today. The second list will be available online from 7 pm onwards on Wednesday.

Applicants who didn't find their names in first merit list will be able to check the 2nd merit list today. The MU UG second merit list 2021 will be uploaded on the official website of the university at mu.ac.in as well as on respective college websites for which the applicants have applied. Read on for more details.

Mumbai University 2nd merit list 2021

As per the official notice, the Mumbai University second merit list 2021 will be released on the official websites at 7 pm on August 25. Candidates must visit the university website- mu.ac.in as well as the official website of the college they have applied for. Those who could not make it to the second list should wait for the third merit lists.

As per the official schedule and notice released by Mumbai University, the third merit list will be released on August 30. Candidates whose names and roll numbers are flashed in the second merit list will have to proceed for online verification of documents and pay the fees online from from August 26 to 30 up to 3 pm.

Where and how to check MU first merit list 2021

Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in or the respective college website Go to the 'Admissions' tab Click on the Mumbai University first list 2021 link A PDF file will be opened on the screen Log in using your application number and other credentials if required Find your name and roll number in the merit list.

Mumbai University Admissions 2021

The MU UG first list was announced on August 18. The cut-off score had soared as high as 98 per cent in many colleges. St Xavier’s College listed 98 per cent for HSC Arts. BMS cutoff for commerce at Hinduja College went as high as 93 percent while for science and arts, the cutoff was 85.50 and 83.67, respectively.

Mumbai University has asked the colleges to allot provisional admissions to the students and confirm their seats after submission of a hard copy of the mark sheet, certificates, and other documents that are required for admissions. The university has also asked the colleges to provide the facility of an online admission system so that students are not required to visit the university or colleges in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to read the official notification and prospectus of admissions carefully.