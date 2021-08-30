Mumbai University Admissions 2021: 3rd Merit List To Release On Aug 30. Check Details Here

Mumbai University is going to publish the third merit list for undergraduate admissions (UG) for various courses on August 30, Monday. Those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the merit list by visiting the official website of Mumbai University. The Mumbai University third list will be available on all the websites of the respective colleges as well. All the information related to the Mumbai University third merit list will also be available on this website.

Mumbai University: Third Merit List

Once the merit list is out, candidates will be able to check the minimum marks for each course on the Mumbai University third merit list. It must be noted that those candidates who get selected, will have to fill out the admission form on the online portal of the website. Candidates can then submit the forms via the website of the desired college. Once the submission process is done, candidates will have to wait for a call from the respective college/s to proceed with the counselling rounds. Notably, the document verification and fee payment will be done between September 1 and September 4, 2021.

Mumbai University third merit list: Here's how to check

STEP 1: To check the Mumbai University third merit list, the candidate first needs to open the website of Mumbai University on their laptops or mobile phones.

STEP 2: Here is the direct link to open the Mumbai University third merit list.

STEP 3: Now, search, and select the link that reads 'Mumbai University Admission 2021' on the home page.

STEP 4: Now, the user will be asked to enter their login credentials.

STEP 5: The merit list now appears on the screen. The user can download the merit list.



IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK