Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Registration For PG Courses Begins, Check Key Details

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Mumbai University has started its registration process for Mumbai University PG admissions 2021. The Mumbai University registration has been started on August 12, 2021. The registration process will continue till August 26, 2021. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply before the deadline as University will not accept the and registration request post-deadline. Candidates should have completed their graduation in order to be eligible to apply for PG courses. The online portal for PG admissions has been opened for programs in Science and Technology, Humanities, Commerce and Management, and Interdisciplinary Studies. The details can be checked on the official website which is uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

MU admissions 2021: Important Dates

The registration portal has been opened on August 12, 2021

The last day to register for PG courses is August 26, 2021

The first provisional merit list will be announced on August 30 by 6 pm

The grievances window will be opened on August 31, 2021

The final list will be released on September 2, 2021

MU Admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates will have to visit the Mumbai University official website on uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

On the homepage, the candidate should click on the link which reads 'PG online admissions 2021'

Candidates will have to enter the registration details on the page they will be redirected to

Post filling in all the details, candidates will have to pay the exam fee and click on submit option for submitting their application form

Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further need.

Mumbai university registration: Documents Required