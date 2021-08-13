Last Updated:

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Registration For PG Courses Begins, Check Key Details

Mumbai University Admissions 2021 for the Post Graduate courses has been started. Here is all that interested candidates should know about it.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Mumbai University Admissions 2021

Image: Shutterstock


Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Mumbai University has started its registration process for Mumbai University PG admissions 2021. The Mumbai University registration has been started on August 12, 2021. The registration process will continue till August 26, 2021. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply before the deadline as University will not accept the and registration request post-deadline. Candidates should have completed their graduation in order to be eligible to apply for PG courses. The online portal for PG admissions has been opened for programs in Science and Technology, Humanities, Commerce and Management, and Interdisciplinary Studies. The details can be checked on the official website which is uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

MU admissions 2021: Important Dates

  • The registration portal has been opened on August 12, 2021
  • The last day to register for PG courses is August 26, 2021
  • The first provisional merit list will be announced on August 30 by 6 pm
  • The grievances window will be opened on August 31, 2021
  • The final list will be released on September 2, 2021

MU Admissions 2021: Steps to apply 

  • Candidates will have to visit the Mumbai University official website on uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, the candidate should click on the link which reads 'PG online admissions 2021'
  • Candidates will have to enter the registration details on the page they will be redirected to
  • Post filling in all the details, candidates will have to pay the exam fee and click on submit option for submitting their application form
  • Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further need.

Mumbai university registration: Documents Required

  • For applying on the official website, candidates will have to upload a scanned copy of the photo and signature in jpg, png, or jpeg Format
  • Candidates are hereby informed that the file size should be less than 500 KB
  • A scanned copy of all the educational degree certificates like matric, intermediate, and graduation mark sheets/degree needs to be uploaded
  • Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Mumbai University for getting regular updates regarding post graduate admissions 2021. 

READ | Registration starts for DU Undergraduate Admissions 2021; here are steps to apply
READ | BSEB OFSS Inter Admissions 2021: BSEB extends last date to apply till Aug 10, see details
READ | Bihar Board Inter Admissions 2021: Check official notification for BSEB 12th admission
READ | GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University invites application for post graduate courses
READ | IIMC Admissions 2021: Last date extended to apply for media courses till August 15
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND