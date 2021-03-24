Mumbai University Colleges Students Await The Announcement Of Final-year Semester Exams

Mumbai University affiliated colleges and their students are currently waiting for instructions from the university regarding the final year semester exams. Till now, there are no guidelines for final year semester exams and whether they would be conducted in an online or an offline mode. Read on to know more while colleges await instructions about the online examinations regarding MU final semester exams.

About MU final semester exams

Several colleges in Mumbai are gearing up for online examinations for the final semester, while they await an official announcement from the Mumbai university. The MU is yet to declare whether the final year semester exams would be conducted in an online or an offline mode. The final semester exams which are usually conducted in the month of April has now been pushed to May with respect to the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and nearby locations and the subsequent restrictions that have been imposed in several places like Nagpur, Amravati and nearby regions.

An HT report mentioned about the Principal of St. Xavier's college, Rajendra Shinde, had stated that it is safe to assume about the final semester exams to be conducted in an online mode, with respect to the alarming rise of COVID-19 cases in the city.

About Mumbai University latest news

In another news, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena i.e. MNVS, which is a student organisation has requested the Mumbai university and the state government to stop the affiliated colleges from charging fees for unused facilities amidst restrictions imposed during COVID-19. The MNVS has requested that the colleges should either refund the fees or adjust them for the next academic year.

The University of Mumbai had recently released the online application form for the PhD programmes. The last date to fill the MU PhD application form was March 02, 2021. The entrance test application form was invited for those candidates who want to secure a seat in the 3-year doctorate course. The entrance exam is known as MU PET (pre-entrance test) and it is an online entrance test for admission to the PhD course. According to Mumbai University’s official website, the mode of the MU PET 2021 exam this year will be entirely online. The exam would be held on various dates in March from March 25 to 27. Candidates can check the dates of their exam depending on the subject of their MU PET exam.

