HC Refuses To Interfere In Mumbai University Exam Schedule, Says Approach VC For Relief

On September 26, the Bombay High Court refused to interfere in the decision regarding the Mumbai University conducting its final year examination for its undergraduate courses from October 1. Responding to the 2 students who had put up a petition, a bench including Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked them to approach the vice chancellor for any relief. The petitioners had argued through their counsel Sharon Patole that the University had announced the exam schedule in haste.

HC comes up with a decision

The petitioners also said the schedule was in complete violation of the University’s own circular which was issued in the month of June. The circular issued in June said that the colleges should announce exam schedules at least a month in advance. However, after the Supreme Court’s order saying that the final year students will only be promoted after examinations, the Mumbai University issued a circular announcing the schedule for the final semester examinations.

According to the reports by PTI, the final semester examination will be conducted virtually between October 1 and October 17. University’s counsel Rui Rodrigues told the bench that the examinations will be conducted online in a multiple choice question format. After listening to both sides, the bench concluded that it could not pass any orders. It said, “You can withdraw this petition and approach the VC for relief”.

In a separate development, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has announced a three days’ extension for final year students who are yet to submit their applications for the last semester examination. The Minister made this official announcement on Thursday, September 17, and informed the students about the same. After holding a review meeting, the Education Minister spoke to reporters and said, “The varsity has extended the period for submission of exam applications to September 20".

