Mumbai University First Merit List 2021 Today: Where And How To Check MU UG First List

Mumbai University will on Tuesday release the first merit list for MU UG admissions 2021. Applicants who have applied for admissions in undergraduate courses of Mumbai University will be able to check the first merit list online on August 17. The MU UG first merit list 2021 will be released on the official website of the university at mu.ac.in as well as on respective college websites for which the applicants have applied.

Mumbai University First merit list 2021

As per the official notification, the Mumbai University first merit list 2021 will be released on the official websites at 11 am. Candidates must visit the university website- mu.ac.in or the official website of the college they have applied for. Those who could not make it to the first list should wait for the second and third merit lists.

As per the official notification released by Mumbai University, the second merit list will be released on August 25. The MU third merit list will be released on August 30. Candidates whose names and roll numbers are flashed in the first merit list will have to proceed for online verification of documents and pay the fees online from August 18 till August 25 (3 pm).

Where and how to check MU first merit list 2021

Visit the official site of MU on mu.ac.in or the respective college website

Go to the 'Admissions' tab

Click on the Mumbai University first list 2021 link

A PDF file will be opened on the screen

Log in using your application number and other credentials if required

Find your name and roll number in the merit list.

Mumbai University Admissions 2021

Mumbai University has asked the colleges to allot provisional admissions to the students and confirm their seats after submission of a hard copy of the mark sheet, certificates, and other documents that are required for admissions. The university has also asked the colleges to provide the facility of an online admission system so that students are not required to visit the university or colleges in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to read the official notification and prospectus of admissions carefully.