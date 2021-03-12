Mumbai University PhD Entrance Exam: Here Are The Exam Dates & Selection Process For 2021

The University of Mumbai had recently released the online application form for the Ph.D. programmes. The last date to fill the MU PhD application form was March 02, 2021. Applicants will have to go through an entrance test to secure a seat in the 3-year doctorate course. The entrance exam as know as MU PET (pre-entrance test) is an online entrance test for admission to Ph.D. course.

Mumbai University Latest news

According to Mumbai University’s official website, the mode of the exam this year will be entirely online. There will be multiple-choice questions. Here is the exam pattern for the Mumbai University PhD entrance exam.

Mode of Examination: The mode of the examination is online.

Type of Questions: Multiple Choice Questions.

Total number of Questions: 100.

Total Sections: There are two sections in the PET examination. The first section, Section A includes common to all subjects in all faculties, research methodology and general awareness. The second one, Section B consist of subject-specific questions.

Marking Scheme: Each right question carries one mark.

MU PET 2021 Subjects & exam centre

The Mumbai University has released the online PET examination subjects on its official website. There are a total of 78 subjects for the MU PET. Candidates can check the list of subjects in detail by clicking this link. Given that the exam is going to be entirely online, there are no allotted exam centres this year. The entrance test will be held on March 26 and 27, 2021 according to the latest notification released by MU.

MU PhD Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to get admission in the PhD programme have to appear for the online examination that is known as MU PET. They will have to qualify the Pre entrance test. After the declaration of the result, selected candidates will be called for the interview round based on their performance in the online entrance test.

Online PET examination: 70%

Interview: 30%

It should be noted that the interview of the selected candidates will be conducted at the research centers. Candidates who have qualified will be invited for the interview round after due verification. Following things are assessed at the time of interview: