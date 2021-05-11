Mumbai University Time Table For Summer 2021 Released: Check The Schedule Here

Earlier today, Mumbai University finally released the exam timetable for summer 2021. Students can get a hold of the timetable on the official website of the University of Mumbai at old.mu.ac.in. Along with the Mumbai University time table 2021, an exam date sheet has also been released for Commerce and Management courses. It must be noted that the schedule for other courses including science, technology, humanities, and interdisciplinary programmes will be available in due course.

Mumbai University Time Table 2021

At present, the website has only made available the link for the commerce and management timetable. Under the commerce and management section, one will be able to download the datasheet for M.Com, M.M.S Semester, and M.M.S (Digital Business Management), respectively. Furthermore, the Mumbai University exam date for M.M.S and M.Com semesters is also classified. M.M.S course exam will be conducted on May 15, 2021, from 4 PM to 5 PM. Whereas the M.Com examination will begin on June 8 and will end on June 14, 2021. The examination for M.Com will be conducted from 3 pm to 4 pm on all days.

Although there has been no confirmation made on the Mumbai University exam date and timetable for other courses, please note that their information will be up and running on the website soon. Hence, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Mumbai University for daily updates. Students must know that the exams will be conducted via online mode this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity is said to conduct more than 500 examinations across the state for summer 2021 and has stated to have already formed groups of faculties to prepare better for the online mode of examination. Students will know that the final year session 6 exams for arts, commerce, and science have already started on May 6, 2021. This examination will conclude on May 21, 2021. As per media reports, more than 450 colleges are currently conducting the examination via online mode with more than 1.5 lakh final year students as participants.

About Mumbai University

The University of Mumbai is one of the oldest and premier Universities in India. It was established in 1857 consequent upon "Wood's Education Dispatch", and it is one amongst the first three Universities in the country. Mumbai University was accorded a 5-star status in 2001 & an 'A' grade status in April 2012 by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Furthermore, it has also been granted the 'University with Potential for Excellence' (UPE) status by UGC and PURSE Scheme by DST.

