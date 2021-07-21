Last Updated:

Mumbai University TY B.com Results Out For Final Year Students, Here's Direct Link

Mumbai University TY B.com: University announced B.Com final year results. Candidates can check the same by following the below-mentioned steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
mumbai university ty b.com

Image: Pixabay


Mumbai University TY B.com: Mumbai University (MU) has released the TY B.COM Final Year Result for the year 2021. The results have been released on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Candidates who were studying B.Com and were waiting for the results can access the same now. Results can be seen on the official websites mu.ac.in and also on mumresults.in.

Mumbai University TY BCom Final Result: Highlights

This year, Mumbai University recorded a pass percentage of 94.54% in final year results. As per data available, more than 60,000 students registered for TY B.Com Final Year examination in year 2021. Out of these students, around 50,000 students managed to clear the exams.

MU B.com final year results: How to check 

  • Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Mumbai University results mumresults.in.  
  • On the homepage, candidates will see that result link of various programs are being displayed
  • Candidates will have to scroll down to number 65 and click on link that reads 'B.COM. (SEM VI)(CBCS)(HELD IN RESERVED LIST)' 
  • Post clicking on that link, a new dialogue box will appear on the screen
  • Fill in the required details such as roll number, registration number, and date of birth
  • Post clicking on submit option, candidates will be redirected to the result page
  • Results will be displayed in PDF Format
  • OR here is the DIRECT LINK to see the result in PDF format
  • Cross-check details, download and take a printout of the same
  • B.COM code in Mumbai University is 2C00146

B.com final year results: How to get marksheet

Candidates awaiting to see their mark sheets are hereby informed that University will provide marksheet to the colleges. Therefore, candidates will have to contact their college administration for more updates regarding the collection date and process. Mumbai University is gearing up to announce results of other streams too. Since the announcements will be made on the official website, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the same. 

First Published:
