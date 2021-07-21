Mumbai University TY B.com Results Out For Final Year Students, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Mumbai University TY B.com: Mumbai University (MU) has released the TY B.COM Final Year Result for the year 2021. The results have been released on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Candidates who were studying B.Com and were waiting for the results can access the same now. Results can be seen on the official websites mu.ac.in and also on mumresults.in.
This year, Mumbai University recorded a pass percentage of 94.54% in final year results. As per data available, more than 60,000 students registered for TY B.Com Final Year examination in year 2021. Out of these students, around 50,000 students managed to clear the exams.
Candidates awaiting to see their mark sheets are hereby informed that University will provide marksheet to the colleges. Therefore, candidates will have to contact their college administration for more updates regarding the collection date and process. Mumbai University is gearing up to announce results of other streams too. Since the announcements will be made on the official website, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the same.