Mumbai University UG Admission 2021 Portal Opens; Check Direct Link And Details Here

Mumbai University (MU) has started accepting undergraduate applications. Between August 5 and August 14, 2021, until 1 pm, admission forms and pre-admission enrolment will be accessible. On August 17, 2021, the first merit list will be issued and the deadline for submitting paperwork and paying fees is August 25, 2021.

On August 3, 2021, Maharashtra HSC results were released. The State Government has also stated that this year's admissions process will be based on the students' HSC examination scores. For MU Admissions 2021, there will be no separate Common Entrance Test for first-year UG programmes. This year, the MSBSHSE board received a pass percentage of 99.63 per cent, the highest ever. To complete the MU Admissions 2021 process, students must fill out an application form and submit a pre-admission online enrolment form to their preferred institution.

The first merit list for BA, BAF, B.Com., B.Sc., BFM, BMM, and other courses, according to the MU Admissions 2021 schedule, will be announced on August 17, 2021. Online document verification and fee payment, as well as the declaration form or undertaking, will begin on August 18 and run until August 25, 3 pm.

How to apply

Visit Mumbai University's official website.

On the homepage, go to the 'Admissions' area.

Select ‘Mumbai University Pre Admission Online Registration 2021-22.

Alternatively, go to MU Admissions 2021 for a direct connection.

Click Register and fill out the form with the relevant information.

Log in with your registered credentials, fill out the form, submit documents, and pay.

To save the submitted MU Admissions 2021 application form for future reference, click submit.

Click here to apply

The second merit list for MU Admissions 2021 will be announced on August 25, 2021, at 7 pm. The third merit list will be released on August 30, 2021. To learn more about MU Admissions 2021, keep checking the official website.

About Mumbai University

After the Bombay Association presented a petition to the British colonial authority in India, the University of Bombay was founded in 1857. The University of Mumbai was inspired by similar institutions in the United Kingdom, particularly the University of London. Elphinstone College's Faculty of Arts and Grant Medical College's Faculty of Medicine were the first departments to be created, in 1835 and 1845, respectively.

Image Credit: @ANI- Twitter Image