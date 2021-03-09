Munger University To Hold Its 3rd Foundation Day On March 18, Many To Get Cash Rewards

Munger University in Bihar will hold its third foundation day on March 18, 2021. The program will be two-day long. On the occasion of varsity's third foundation day, 10 faculty members will be awarded professional development incentives. The incentive is to be given to those who got their research projects sanctioned by different agencies like the UGC, Indian Council of Social Science Research, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, or Department of Atomic Energy or those who got their research papers published in High Impact Journals. The incentives will range somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs one lakh.

"The amount will be transferred on annual basis like Provident Funds (PF), said Professor Ranjit Kumar Verma, vice-chancellor of Munger University. This is a good start to encourage the research work among the people in the university, he added. Moreover, the university had conducted a national-level competition to invite suggestions and design for the university's logo, seal, emblem, and monogram in which 423 entries were received. The four winners will get a reward of Rs 50,000 from the university, the VC told Republic World. READ | Kerala launches India's first Digital University in Mangalapuram city

"On the lines of New Education Policy, Munger University has also joined hands with other universities and colleges to introduce partnership courses for various programmes. Six MoUs will be signed on the occasion of our 3rd foundation day," he added. "Since the establishment of Munger University in the year 2018, an increase of 120% in Gross Enrolment Ratio has been recorded in this region. In the year 2018, a total of 17041 students took admission to the university. The number rose to 38,000 which is more than double in the next year- 2019," Professor Verma added. We conducted a fully online admission process through our portal on choice-cum-merit basis, a central college allotment system, and cashless admission.

About Munger University:

Munger University is a state university in Bihar. It was established through the bifurcation of Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, Bhagalpur. It has jurisdiction spreading over five districts: Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Jamui, and Khagaria under Munger Divisions in Bihar. Presently, there are 17 constituent colleges, 12 affiliated colleges, five single faculty education colleges (Affiliated B. Ed. Colleges), and one affiliated law college at the Munger University. the varsity is registered under section 22 of the UGC and AIU.