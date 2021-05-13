NABARD Group C Result For Office Attendant Prelims, Mains Exams Declared, Get Direct Links

Quick links:
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the NABARD office attendant preliminary exam result and cutoff list on its official website. NABARD has also declared the office attendant main exam and the cutoff score, as well. Candidates can download their results and cutoff scores by visiting the official website- nabard.org.
Candidates can either follow the steps given below to check the NABARD results or alternatively, click on the direct links given here.
NABARD had conducted the Group C office attendant prelims exam on February 2. NABARD Office Attendant main exam was held on March 14. The prelims and mains result and cutoff links will be available on the website only till June 10. Candidates are advised to download their results before the date.