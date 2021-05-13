NABARD Group C Result For Office Attendant Prelims, Mains Exams Declared, Get Direct Links

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the NABARD office attendant preliminary exam result and cutoff list on its official website. NABARD has also declared the office attendant main exam and the cutoff score, as well. Candidates can download their results and cutoff scores by visiting the official website- nabard.org.

Candidates can either follow the steps given below to check the NABARD results or alternatively, click on the direct links given here.

How to check NABARD Group C Results 2021:

Visit the official website- nabard.org

Click on the 'Career Notices' tab given on the top of the homepage

A new page will open

Click on the result links given under the 'Recruitment of Office Attendant in Group 'C' in the Subordinate Service' section

A login page will open

Key in your registration number or roll number

Key in your password/ date of birth and submit

Your NABARD Group C result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct links to download NABARD Group C results 2021

NABARD Group C office attendant prelims result

NABARD Group C office attendant prelims cutoff

NABARD Group C office attendant mains result

NABARD Group C office attendant mains cutoff

NABARD had conducted the Group C office attendant prelims exam on February 2. NABARD Office Attendant main exam was held on March 14. The prelims and mains result and cutoff links will be available on the website only till June 10. Candidates are advised to download their results before the date.