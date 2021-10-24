NABARD Mains Exam Date Announced; Check Important Details Here

NABARD main exam date: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has announced NABARD Mains Exam 2021 date. The exam date has been released on the official website. As per the schedule, the exam will begin on November 16, 2021. NABARD Mains 2021 exam aims to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A, RDBS, or Rajbahsha and Manager in Grade B. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will be qualified for Mains exam 2021. NABARD Prelims 2021 was conducted last month on September 17 and September 18, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and details related to Mains Exam 2021 that have been mentioned below.

NABARD Mains 2021: Important Dates

NABARD Mains for Asst Manager post will be conducted on November 16, 2021

NABARD Mains for Manager post will be conducted on November 17, 2021

NABARD Mains 2021: Details

The admit card has been uploaded to the official website. Hall tickets can be checked by logging in with their credentials like application number and password.

NABARD Mains 2021 will be conducted for two papers-Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will have descriptive-type questions and in Paper II both objective and descriptive types questions will be asked.

Those candidates who qualify in the Mains 2021, would be called for a Personal Interview.

Candidates must know that there is a negative marking in NABARD Mains 2021. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates