NABARD Mains Exam Date Announced; Check Important Details Here

NABARD main exam date: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has announced NABARD Mains Exam 2021 date. The exam date has been released on the official website. As per the schedule, the exam will begin on November 16, 2021. NABARD Mains 2021 exam aims to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A, RDBS, or Rajbahsha and Manager in Grade B. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will be qualified for Mains exam 2021. NABARD Prelims 2021 was conducted last month on September 17 and September 18, 2021. Candidates can check the important dates and details related to Mains Exam 2021 that have been mentioned below.
Official notice reads, "Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria for the post. NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the ON-LINE application along with applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of interview / joining. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ON-LINE application is false/ incorrect or if according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and he/she will not be allowed to appear for the interview / joining."