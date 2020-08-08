NABARD Recruitment 2020: 13 Vacancies For Specialist Consultant Jobs

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020, or NABARD, has invited applications for candidates for the post of Specialist Consultant. So, interested people, who fulfill the eligibility criteria, can apply on the official site of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020 at www.nabard.org. The last date to fill applications is August 23, 2020.

We have mentioned further details about for NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification that you must check out right away. Read on:

Applications for Specialist Consultant posts

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020 gave a free job alert for the opening of Special Consultant posts on its official portal. Interested candidates can check their eligibility criteria and apply for the position till August 23, 2020. They can visit at www.nabard.org for NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification for the same. Here are details about eligibility criteria, selection procedure, and NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification, among other things.

A total of 13 posts are available for candidates to apply. According to their qualification and preferences, they can opt for the role of Project Manager, Senior Analyst, Risk Manager, and other positions. Candidates can also check the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020 official website at www.nabard.org for the free job alert.

Important dates for NABARD Recruitment 2020

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020 gave the free job alert about the openings on August 7, 2020, on its official portal. So, the important dates as per NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification are mentioned below. Check them out:

Online application date for NABARD Recruitment 2020: August 7, 2020

Last date to fill the application for NABARD Recruitment 2020: August 23, 2020

NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification: Eligibility Criteria

NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification consists of the eligibility criteria for the vacant positions. So, interested candidates can visit the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020 for a free job alert and further details. Here are details about application fees for NABARD Recruitment 2020.

Application fees

As per NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification, the application fees for candidates from every category will be ₹800. But students belonging to SC/ST/PWBD will have to pay ₹50 for the same. Know more about the selection procedure below.

Selection Procedure for NABARD Recruitment 2020

As per NABARD Recruitment 2020 notification, the authorities will shortlist the candidates for interview in the ratio of 1:10. They will filter people according to their qualifications, experience, and other things. For more details and free job alerts, candidates can visit the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development 2020.

