NABARD Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 153 Posts Ends Today, Read Details Here

NABARD Recruitment 2021: NABARD has recently opened a recruitment drive. As per the official notification of recruitment, the last day to apply for the positions is August 7, 2021. Candidates who are interested and want to apply for Assistant Manager posts in National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development can do the same by Saturday. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 153 positions in Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) or Rajbhasha Service.

NABARD Recruitment: Important Dates

The recruitment drive was started on July 17, 2021

The last date to apply is August 7, 2021

NABARD Recruitment: Selection process, age limit and salary

The recruitment drive will do selection in three Phases namely Preliminary examination, Main examination, and Interview. Dates of prelims examination have been announced. An online exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 18, 2021. The age limit of interested candidates should be between 21 and 30 years of age as of July 1, 2021. Candidates who manage to clear all the three rounds mentioned above will be paid a basic pay of Rs 35,150. Candidates are hereby informed that if selected they will also receive other benefits such as Dearness Allowance, Local Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance. As of now the monthly gross emoluments are approximately Rs 70,000. Interested candidates should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate must have studied that discipline as the main subject in the respective degree course and it must be mentioned in the Degree Certificate issued by the University/ Institute.

NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2021: How to apply