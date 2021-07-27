NABARD Recruitment 2021: NABARD Invites Applications For 153 Grade 'A' Posts, See Details

NABARD Recruitment 2021: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is accepting applications for a recruitment drive. The drive aims to select candidates for Assistant Manager positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till August 7. Candidates need to apply online on the official website of NABARD which is nabard.org.

NABARD Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to will fill up 153 Grade A posts in NABARD. For getting selected, candidates will have to give a written exam. Phase I is the prelims examination which is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of August 2021. However, official dates have not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for exam relation notification.

NABARD Assistant Manager Recruitment: How to apply

Go to https://www.nabard.org/

Click on the link which reads, "Recruitment To The Post Of Assistant Manager In Grade 'A' (RDBS)/ (Rajbhasha Service) -2021"

Further, click on apply here

Click on the button' click here for new registration'

Complete the registration process by doing these 5 steps- Feeding basic info, photo, and signature, details, preview, uploads, payment

Click on save and next on every step

Take a printout after final submission

NABARD Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts should have Bachelor's degree in a particular discipline. The candidate should have studied that discipline as the main subject. The same must be mentioned in the degree certificate. For being eligible to apply, the candidate's age should be between 21 to 30 years as of July 1, 2021. The selection process comprises the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. Those candidates who will clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam followed by an interview.

NABARD Recruitment: Important Dates