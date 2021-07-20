Nagaland Board Result 2021: HSLC, SSLC Results To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check

Nagaland Board Result 2021: Nagaland Board of School Education is all set to announce NBSE Board Result 2021 on July 20. The results are expected to be out in the second half of Tuesday. Both NBSE HSLC Result 2021 and NBSE SSLC Result 2021 will be declared on the same day. Students who registered for any of the above-mentioned exams can check the results on its official website- nbsenl.edu.in. It should be noted that Nagaland did not cancel exams like some of the other Boards. State Board arranged and took exams in the month of April and May 2021.

As per media reports, Asano Sekhose who is NBSE chairman said, “An online provision would be used to examine the results and then get the marksheets.”

Nagaland Board Result 2021: Date and Time

Results will be announced on July 20, 2021

Results are expected to be declared by- Afternoon

How to get results via SMS

Students can check their results on the website as well as via SMS

For getting class 10th results on phone, students will have to type NB10 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070.

For class 12th result, students will have to type NB12 ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070.

More than 40,000 students were registered for the class 10th and 12th exams.

How to check results on the website

Visit the official websites nbsenagaland.com or nbsenl.edu.in

On the homepage look for the link that reads ‘NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2021’

Post clicking on it, you will be redirected to another page

Fill in all the requirements such as name, roll number, and date of birth and click on submit

Results will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download and take a printout for future reference

Nagaland Board Result: How to get Marksheet

The State Board has also planned to issue provisional result gazettes to the registered institutes. Board will start doing this work a week after the declaration of results i.e from 28th July 2021. Board will assign this duty to center superintendents. They will have to collect the result and distribute the same to registered schools. Centre Superitentants are advised to check the exact date and other details on the official website. They should also keep monitoring the district’s WhatsApp group for an official announcement and also SOPs that they will have to follow while doing this work. Students will have to contact their respective schools to get the mark sheet.