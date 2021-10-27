Nagaland Govt To Allow Opening Of School For Lower Classes & Lifting Of Night Curfew During Unlock 8

The Nagaland government has decided to extend more relaxations, including opening of school for lower classes and lifting of night curfew as part of Unlock 8 process, a senior minister said on Tuesday.

The state government has been announcing the unlocking process in a phased manner since July 1 and the current unlock phase seven will end on October 31.

The unlock 8 will come into effect from November 1 till December 15, government spokesperson and senior minister Neiba Kronu told reporters during a press conference here on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Covid-19 headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, he said.

On further relaxations during the unlock process, Kronu said while regular classes following Covid appropriate behaviour had been permitted in the previous phase of unlocking, the HPC this time has allowed resumption of schools for lower classes from class 1 to 4 mainly for the conduct of the academic final examinations, which is held in November every year.

However, he said the final decision has been left to the respective District Task Forces (DTFs) to grant permission for opening of schools depending on the local situation.

It has also been decided to totally lift the night curfew, which was earlier imposed from 10 pm to 4 am, he said, adding that passenger vehicles, both state and private transports can function normally in the Unlock-8.

Kronu while requesting everyone to get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, also appealed to the DTFs to put concerted efforts in carrying out the vaccination drive.

On the conduct of the Hornbill Festival, an annual tourism promotional 10-day event of the state government, which could not be held last year since its inception in 2000, the minister said with the ease in pandemic situation this year it would be held but the number of days will be decided by the Tourism Department.

On permitting entry of tourists, he said that only those fully vaccinated would be allowed.