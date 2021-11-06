NAS 2021 To Be Conducted On Nov 12, Here's All You Need To Know

The Ministry of Education on Saturday, November 6 announced that it will be conducting National Achievement Survey next week. The NAS is scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2021. This year, over 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 districts and Union Territories will be taking part in NAS 2021.

Candidates must know that the NAS is a sample-based survey that is held nation-wide to assess the learning achievements of students.

Education Ministry announced about NAS 2021 through Twitter

National Achievement Survey (NAS) is a nation-wide, sample-based survey to assess learning achievement of students, undertaken by @EduMinOfIndia. 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 States/UTs to participate in #NAS2021 on 12th Nov, 2021.#SamagraShiksha #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/Kt2WUqGPs3 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 6, 2021

About NAS 2021

NAS seeks to provide a comprehensive and authentic database for bringing in qualitative improvement in the education system. Central Board of Secondary Education is administering NAS 2021 on behalf of the Education Ministry. The board has asked schools to go through the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the website -- nas.education.gov.in and cooperate in the survey. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed the Assessment Framework for gauging the competencies attained by the students vis-a-vis learning outcomes. The Survey goes beyond the scorecard and includes the background variables to correlate student's performance in different learning outcomes vis-a-vis contextual variables. This national level survey would be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as Assessment Administrator for Grade 3, 5, 8 and 10 students of State Govt. schools, Govt. Aided schools, Private Unaided recognized schools and Central Government schools. The Survey will be conducted in a monitored environment in the sampled schools.