NATA 2020 Result: NATA Second Test Result To Be Out Today

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is all set to announce the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) result today. The NATA second test result will be out on Thursday, September 17. All the candidates who had given the NATA 2020 exam will be able to check their result on COA’s official website for NATA result 2020 which is nata.in. Read on to find out, “How to check NATA 2020 result?”

How to check the NATA 2020 result?

NATA Test 2 was conducted on September 12 in two shifts. The COA had provided the candidates with two modes to give the examination one was centre-based and the other was online home-based. A report on NATA’s official website has revealed that out of 30,999 aspirants who had registered for the NATA test 2, only 22,289 appeared for the exam including both the candidates who came to the centre and the one’s who opted for the home-based model. Which means out of 100 per cent only 71.9 per cent appeared for the exam. The official announcement of the NATA result in 2020 is set to be made in the afternoon time. After the results are announced candidates can follow the following process to view and download a copy of their NATA 2020 result.

How To Check the NATA 2020 Result?

Visit the official website, nata.in.

Candidates will find a link that says Nata Second Test Result 2020.

Upon pressing this link, candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will be asked to enter their login credentials.

After entering all the details successfully they can click on ‘Submit’ and the NATA 2020 result will load on the screen.

Candidates will also be able to find a download NATA result 2020 option.

NATA 2020 Test: About the examination

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is a national level entrance exam for candidates who wish to take admission to the first year of Bachelors in Architecture (BArch) programme in the participating institutes. This eligibility test takes into account participants drawing and observation skills along with a sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability related to architecture. The exam is conducted twice a year by the COA and goes on for the duration of three hours.

