Last Updated:

NATA 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today At Nata.in, Here's How To Download

The NATA 2021 admit card for the first session of the BArch entrance examination is likely to be released today at nata.in. Read on to know more details.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
nata 2021

NATA 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)


The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be conducted nationwide on April 10 this year. Applicants are wondering when their NATA 2021 admit card will be released as the exam is right around the corner. These applicants are requested to regularly keep tabs on the official website of NATA, of which the link has been provided below, as the NATA 2021 admit card is expected to release today. A tutorial for NATA admit card download along with other important details regarding the examination is provided below.

READ | JRBT Admit Card 2021 for Group C & D released at jrbtripura.com; Written exam on April 24

NATA 2021

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. The NATA exam date 2021 is 10 April and the exam will be held into two shifts, the first batch being from 10 am to 1 pm and the second batch, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As per the official statement, “Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card."

READ | UPSC IES 2021 notification to be released today, check exam pattern and steps to apply

Although the examination will be taken on an online platform, the candidate will be required to visit the exam centre along with their admit cards. They will also be required to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. Furthermore, the second NATA 2021 test is scheduled for June 12. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted.

READ | CBSE Assessment Framework to be launched by Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal today

NATA Admit Card Download Tutorial

  1. All candidates must urgently visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in
  2. On the website’s homepage, candidates can head to the login section. Students can log in after entering all their necessary credentials.
  3. Upon logging in, the candidates can then head to the NATA Admit Card 2021 link that will be available on the homepage.
  4. They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed.
  5. Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2021. It is advised to take a print out of the same for future reference.

Here is a direct link to the NATA Admit card Download

Image Source: Shutterstock

READ | Education Minister Pokhriyal inaugurates happiness centre at IIM-Jammu

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND