NATA 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today At Nata.in, Here's How To Download

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) will be conducted nationwide on April 10 this year. Applicants are wondering when their NATA 2021 admit card will be released as the exam is right around the corner. These applicants are requested to regularly keep tabs on the official website of NATA, of which the link has been provided below, as the NATA 2021 admit card is expected to release today. A tutorial for NATA admit card download along with other important details regarding the examination is provided below.

NATA 2021

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held annually for candidates seeking admission to BArch courses. The NATA exam date 2021 is 10 April and the exam will be held into two shifts, the first batch being from 10 am to 1 pm and the second batch, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. As per the official statement, “Candidate has to download the soft copy of the admit card from the website and has to appear in the examination with a printed hard copy at the concerned examination centre indicated in the downloaded admit card."

Although the examination will be taken on an online platform, the candidate will be required to visit the exam centre along with their admit cards. They will also be required to carry one original photo identity card – voter card, pan card, Aadhar card or driving licence. Now, for details regarding the exam, the first session of the NATA exam will be 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. Furthermore, the second NATA 2021 test is scheduled for June 12. The results will be declared by the council after the second NATA exam is conducted.

NATA Admit Card Download Tutorial

All candidates must urgently visit the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture - nata.in On the website’s homepage, candidates can head to the login section. Students can log in after entering all their necessary credentials. Upon logging in, the candidates can then head to the NATA Admit Card 2021 link that will be available on the homepage. They will be redirected to the NATA admit card window where their admit card will be displayed. Finally, the candidate will be required to download the NATA admit card 2021. It is advised to take a print out of the same for future reference.

