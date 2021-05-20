NATA 2021 Second Test Postponed Due To COVID-19: Test To Be Held On July 11

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) has announced to postpone the NATA 2021 second test and reschedule it. The decision to postpone the exam was taken due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and restrictions and lockdown that have been implemented in many Indian states. Read on to know the rescheduled dates for the NATA exams and more related details.

NATA 2021 Second Test Postponed; New Dates Released

As per the official notification published on the NATA website, the Council of Architecture has made the decision to postpone the second test of the NATA 2021 examination. As per the notification published on the NATA website, the rescheduled NATA 2021 second exam date has been set for July 11, 2021. Previously, the NATA 2021 second test was scheduled for June 12, 2021.

All the details about the NATA 2021 second exam will be uploaded on the NATA website, as well as on the Council of Architecture website. The registration for NATA second exam is ongoing and any students who have not yet registered for the NATA exam can register themselves on the official website of NATA. According to the Council of Architecture, all students will need to pass the NATA exam, in order to get admission into the B.Arch course in various colleges. The higher score that candidates get in their NATA test, the better their chances to get into high tier colleges across all of India.

How to Apply for NATA Second Test

Candidates will have to visit the official NATA website in order to register for the NATA 2021 second test.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link given here - https://nataregistration.in/

On the NATA registration page, candidates will have to create their accounts.

Once their accounts have been successfully created they can fill the NATA form available on the same page.

Students must ensure they submit the correct details about themselves and upload the relevant documents.

Once the registration is finished, candidates are advised to download the receipt and keep a printout for future reference.

Many college exams and entrance exams have been postponed/cancelled to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. Candidates who are planning to appear for the NATA 2021 exam in June are advised to regularly visit the NATA websites for information on the upcoming test. Stay tuned for more news on the NATA exams and other competitive exams.