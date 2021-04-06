NATA Admit Card 2021 For BArch Entrance Exam To Be Released Today

The Council of Architecture will be releasing the NATA Admit card 2021 for all the registered candidates today. Those who had registered themselves for the exam had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their NATA exam date and NATA Admit card download date. The wait is now finally over as the admit cards will be released today on the official website of the examination at www.nata.in. The admit cards are for the first session of the NATA 2021 examination. All the candidates go to the above-mentioned website and download the NATA Admit card once declared. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the NATA Admit card 2021.

NATA Admit card 2021

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture is held for the BArch courses. The admit card download for NATA 2021 can be done by logging into the admission portal using their registered email id and password. Details about the candidate like name, date of birth and roll number will be mentioned on the NATA Admit card 2021 along with details such as the date and time of the entrance exam, exam centre, etc. The NATA exam date for the first session of the examination will be held on April 10, 2021.

Candidates are advised to download their soft copies of NATA Admit card 2021 and take its printout as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. Every candidate has to carry a printout of their admit cards for the NATA 2021 examination. The exam will be of 200 marks and will consist of 125 questions. The exam will be held in two sessions. The second exam will be conducted on June 12, 2021. The candidates are expected to follow the time schedule as mentioned on the admit card. Here is a look at how to do the NATA Admit card download once declared.

NATA Admit card download - Know how to do

Go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture at nata.in.

Look for the NATA Admit card 2021 link and click on it

Enter the required details like registered email ID, password and security code displayed.

The candidates will be redirected to the NATA admit card window after logging in.

Download the NATA admit card 2021 and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture at nata.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NATA 2021 and NATA exam date.

Image Credits: Shutterstock