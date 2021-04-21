NATA Result 2021 Declared At Nata.in, See How To Download Here

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA result 2021 has been declared by the Council of Architecture. The result was declared today, on April 20, 2021, on the official website of the National Aptitude Test at nata.in. Candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the NATA result 2021. The wait is now over as the NATA result 2021 has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the NATA 2021 exam can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the NATA result download. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the NATA scorecard and result.

NATA result 2021 declared

The examination was conducted on April 10 for the admissions in the first year of 5-year B.Arch. Degree Course all over India and also at Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, in 196 centres. According to the official notice, a total of 15066 candidates applied for the First Test out of which 14130 candidates appeared for the First Test. The NATA scorecard can be accessed by using the registered login credentials of a candidate. The NATA answer key was earlier released by the council. The candidates can use their username and password to check NATA result 2021.

See the NATA result 2021 notification HERE

The second test of NATA 2021 will be held on June 12. Those students who could not appear for the first test due to any unforeseen circumstances in view of the pandemic of Covid-19 or want to improve their scores can apply for the Second Test scheduled to be held on 12th June 2021, the official notice reads. Candidates should keep their NATA admit card handy while checking the NATA result 2021. Here is a look at how to do the NATA result download.

How to do the NATA result download?

Go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture at nata.in.

On the homepage, look for the link to the NATA 2021 result and click on it.

Enter the required login credentials and click on submit.

Your NATA result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the NATA scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

