NATA Result 2021: Step-by-step Process To Check And Download NATA Results

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Results for the NATA 2021 are set to be released today, April 20, 2021. The NATA results will be released by the Council of Architecture. This result is for the NASA exam held on April 10, 2021, which is going to be published online on NATA's official website - nata.in. The results are being quickly released after the exam, as the exam was conducted online. Read on to know how to get your NATA result download

NATA Result 2021

The NATA result will be declared in the form of a scorecard. Students who gave the NATA test on April 10 will be able to log in and check their results on the NATA website. Students will be able to see their rank and total marks obtained in the NATA 2021 entrance exam. Here is the official notice of NATA's result date announcement - nata.in/PublicNotice-NATA.pdf. Students are advised to keep visiting the NATA site in order to check when their results come out. Candidates can login to the NATA using their registered username and password to check and download the NATA 2021 Results. The NATA results were scheduled to be released earlier on April 14, but were delayed, as per the notice linked above. Read on for steps to download your NATA result.

Steps to Download NATA Result 2021

Step 1 - Visit the official NATA Website with the link given - nata.in.

Step 2 - Once you are on NATA Website homepage, click on the link that says 'NATA Result 2021'.

Step 3 - Enter your details such as username and password into the new page that opens up and click on the submit button.

Step 4 - Your NATA results will be displayed on the page with all details.

Step 5 - Save a PDF copy of the result on your computer by using 'Print as PDF' option. It is advisable to also have a printed hard copy for backup for future reference.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 75 out of 200 marks to pass the NATA 2021 exams. This year's NATA scorecard will remain valid only for the 2021-22 academic year. The second phase of the NATA exams will be conducted on June 12. It's advised students download their NATA admit card and keep visiting the NATA website for future updates.

Image Source: Unsplash