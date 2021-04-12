NATA Results 2021 Likely To Be Declared On April 14, Here's How To Download

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is expected to declare the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2021 on April 14. The examination was conducted on April 10. NATA 2021 was held for candidates seeking admission to First Year of 5-year B.Arch. Degree Course all over India and also at Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, in 196 centers. Once the NATA 2021 first exam result is announced, candidates will be able to download it from the official website- nata.in.

How to download NATA 2021 Results:

Visit the official website- nata.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NATA 2021 Result' Key in your login details Your NATA Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

As per the official notice, a total of 15066 candidates applied for the First Test out of which 14130 candidates appeared for the First Test. The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the second test of NATA 2021 on June 12. In case students could not appear for the first test due to any unforeseen circumstances in view of the pandemic of Covid-19 or want to improve their scores, they may apply for the Second Test scheduled to be held on 12th June 2021, the official notice reads.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their results will be able to apply for scrutiny and/or review of answer sheets. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 3,000 to apply for scrutiny or review. "For this process the candidate will have to fill in an online form and make payment online within three days of result publication. No requests will be entertained further to this," the official notice reads.