National Aptitude Test 2021: NTA Releases NAT 2021 Admit Card, Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021. Candidates who have applied for NAT 2021 and want to appear for the exam can download their admit card on the official website- nat.nta.ac.in. NTA will conduct NAT 201 on October 23 and 24, 2021.

NAT 2021 is a project aimed to help the students acquire knowledge and skills apart from academics. NTA will conduct the exam for Level 1 (13 - 15 yrs) and Level 2 (16 - 18 yrs) on October 23, 2021. For Level 3 (19 - 21 yrs) and Level 4 (22 - 25 yrs), the exam is on October 24, 2021. The exams will be held in two shifts on both days. The first shift of the exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. The second shift of the exam will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. The NAT 2021 will test candidates in nine domains – Critical Reading Ability, Numerical Ability, Abstract Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Spatial Eligibility, Finding Irregularities, Data Interpretation, Verbal Ability, Physical and Mechanical Analysis.

How to download NTA NAT Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website- nat.nta.ac.in

Click on the NAT Admit Card 2021 link flashing on the homepage

A login page will appear on your screen

Key in the required login credentials and submit

Your NAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

“NTA will be sending communication to the candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam, individually, by email at their registered email addresses also. Hence, candidates are advised to keep checking their mailbox regularly so that they do not miss out on the same,” the agency said.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in. For any technical queries, candidates can call at 6364436664, 7829207426, 6364426664 or 7829207346. "The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Admit Card will not be sent by post. The candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference," the official notice reads.