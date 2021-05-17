National Education Policy: Tamil Nadu Boycotts Meeting To Discuss Implementation

Tamil Nadu has boycotted a crucial meeting discussing the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) (2020). The meeting was boycotted after state school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to include him in the online discussion on implementing the NEP, but did not receive any response from the Centre.

I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP. pic.twitter.com/6VMXkBldLU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2021

In his letter, the Tamil Nadu education minister told the Union minister that conducting the consultation with the education minister and higher officials would be an acceptable one, a release from the state government said on Sunday. He also said that he was prepared to give his views on implementing the NEP and its recommendations, the release added.

Opposing the NEP 2020, the DMK promised a state-level education policy in its manifesto to fulfill the educational needs of the state.

The last high-level meeting on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 was chaired last month by the Education Minister.

National Education Policy 2020

The NEP 2020 last year replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower. The new policy also envisaged that the Centre and the States will work together to increase the public investment in the Education sector to reach 6 percent of the GDP at the earliest and universalization of education from pre-school to secondary level with a 100 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030. The NEP also lays emphasis on promoting multilingualism so that children know and learn about the rich and vast array of languages of their country. Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities are part of the sweeping reforms in the National Education Policy last year.